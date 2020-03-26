Every day is a manic Monday in the healthcare profession. For doctors across the United States, however, Monday, March 30, is a day of celebration.
To recognize medical physicians throughout America, Sidney Health Center and Richland County’s Foundation for Community Care are participating in a nationwide Gratitude Card Shower. Hospital and foundation staff are encouraging everyone in the area to write a note to their doctors, thanking them for what they do.
In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, National Doctors’ Day is an ideal opportunity to recognize physicians on the front lines. It’s also a good way to draw attention to the fact that Sidney is known as a great place to practice medicine.
“Every year on the 30th is Doctor’s Day,” Foundation for Community Care Director Melissa Boyer said of the March event. “We celebrate doctors and everything they do for us.”
During past events, a dinner was typically held on Monday evening to recognize Sidney Health Center’s more than two dozen full-time physicians. With the coronavirus outbreak, however, and the emphasis on social distancing, Boyer said this year’s event will be more low key.
In the past, the foundation has requested donations as a way to thank doctors and the hospital. With COVID-19 causing economic hardships for a lot of people, however, the foundation staff felt it would be best to keep this year’s requests simple.
Gratitude Card Shower
“This year, we just wanted to make sure that community members [who] wanted to say thank you don’t have that extra burden of having to make donations,” Boyer said.
“This is a way for community members to tell doctors how much they love them,” the foundation director added, noting it can be challenging to attract doctors to rural communities like Richland County.
One way Sidney remains competitive in the healthcare profession is by leveraging its reputation for offering some of the most state-of-the-art medical technology in the nation.
“That’s where the foundation really comes in,” Boyer said. “We want to provide [local] hospitals with the best technology available and the most innovative tools for [doctors] to be able to practice.”
She explained today’s doctors are accustomed to using modern technology and medical equipment while they’re in med-school. Oftentimes, after they graduate and launch their careers, doctors are disappointed by what they encounter — especially in rural areas.
Not so in Richland County, Boyer said.
“They’re very impressed with Sidney,” she said. “You just can’t find a cancer center like ours within a 500-mile radius. If you go to the extended-care center, you won’t find one as nice as ours anywhere near here.”
There’s another reason it’s important to attract and recognize outstanding doctors, Boyer said. They don’t like to be second-guessed.
“We don’t want a large corporation telling us what services to provide,” said the director. “That’s why we want to grow our foundation — so that we can keep our decisions in our hands.”
Doctors like that, too.
One way to ensure Sidney is able to retain the best physicians from around the world is to encourage Richland County residents to become involved in the community’s healthcare decision-making processes.
Donations to the Foundation for Community Care go a long way toward involving citizens in maintaining the quality of their local healthcare facilities.
“If they want to have a say, they can join the foundation as a voting member with a lifetime membership of $100,” Boyer said, emphasizing people can attend meetings where decisions are made. “Whatever’s on the docket, they get to vote on.”
Boyer pointed out people don’t have to wait until March 30 every year to celebrate the medical profession.
“Anytime of the year, it doesn’t have to be Doctor’s Day,” she said, adding that doctors are grateful when they receive notes from patients thanking them for what they do.
“That’s what makes them the happiest,” she said of the notes and cards. “The idea is to send it to their personal physician. But they can just send it to the hospital for all the doctors.
“If they want to make a donation, they certainly can,” the foundation director continued, noting Sidney Health Center has more than 40 physicians including visiting doctors and specialists who don’t work at the hospital year-round.
As for this year’s Doctor’s Day, Boyer reiterated that writing a brief note or sending a card in the mail — whether it arrives on Monday, March 30, or later in the week — is about expressing gratitude.
“We want to make sure we let them know they are cherished,” she said of Sidney’s healthcare professionals. “Those doctors could go anywhere.”
Thankfully, many of them come to Sidney.