WIC is the nation’s most successful public health nutrition program.
WIC is a crucial public health program in response to the COVID-19 crisis. As many more families find themselves in economic uncertainty it is imperative that all eligible persons have access to WIC. It is also important that there is no stigma for those who need our services. We can all play a part in encouraging eligible persons to join WIC and to make their experience in the store as pleasant as possible
Before this pandemic, Montana WIC provided healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding assistance, and a community of support from both experts and peers to around 15,000 moms and children each month. During this time, Montana WIC has the capacity to serve thousands more.
As the nation’s most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program, WIC is designed to influence lifetime nutrition and health behaviors for participating families. If you are pregnant, a caregiver, a foster parent, grandparent, or a parent with children under 5, you can get the right personalized support for you and your family.
Households that are enrolled in the following programs automatically meet income eligibility for WIC:
Healthy Montana Kids Plus (HMK-Plus) and Medicaid
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)
Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
National School Lunch Program (free and reduced-price meals)
More information about WIC, including specific income guidelines, is available online at wic.mt.gov or by calling 1-800-433-4298.
Call Richland County WIC at 406-433-2207 to apply or for additional information about your local WIC clinic. Richland County WIC office hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8am – 5pm.
