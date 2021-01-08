The Answers
We’ve been receiving calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and when and where can people go to get the shots. The situation on the ground for vaccines is in a state of flux right now, but here’s what we know so far.
Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has just been inaugurated, announced this week that he’s shifting the state’s prioritization for who gets vaccinated first.
Healthcare workers and long-term care residents remain at the front of the line for vaccinations, but those who are 70 years of age and older and those who are 16 to 69 with an underlying health condition are moving to second place in line.
The underlying conditions list includes: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Down Syndrome, heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2), sickle cell disease, Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus.
Doctors can, on a case by case basis, also include individuals with other conditions that place them at risk for complications from COVID-19 infection.
“The goal, and I think we can all agree, is we want to minimize deaths and hospitalizations from the virus,” Gianforte said. “If you are a teacher with underlying conditions or an essential worker, we just accelerated you getting the vaccine. That will be our priority across all the groups that need to get access.”
How, when, and where vaccines will be delivered to Richland and other counties in the state is a key part of the puzzle. For now, that remains largely unknown. Gianforte said the state is working with public health departments, hospitals and clinics to provide vaccines from either Moderna or Pfizer.
Moderna is being distributed to smaller communities, since it comes in 100-dose boxes, while the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage and has 985 doses to a box, is going only to larger metropolitan areas.
“If you think about where you go to get a flu shot, this will be like that,” Gianforte said. “And we will try to expand that access so that Montanans can get the vaccine.”
Representatives of Sidney Health Center and the Richland County Health Department, meanwhile, told the Sidney Herald that they have been working closely together during the pandemic and will be working closely on the vaccine rollout.
Sidney Health Center has so far vaccinated about 250 healthcare workers and 85.7 percent of its long-term care residents in their extended care and the Lodge Assisted Living with the Moderna vaccine.
“We will continue to share information through the newspaper, radio, and our Facebook pages to let the public know where we are at in terms of the phases of the vaccination,” Richland County Health Department Administrator Brittney Peterson told the Sidney Herald.
Gianforte, meanwhile, stressed that he believes the vaccine is safe, and added that he himself will be getting it, as soon as his name comes up under the state’s new prioritization.
This is what we know at the present time about the vaccine rollout for COVID-19. We will continue to share more information about it as it becomes available.