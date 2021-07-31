- 1 lb. low-fat cream cheese
- 1/2 lb. butter
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 tsp. chopped fresh marjoram leaves (optional)
- 1/8 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves (optional)
Place cream cheese and butter in food processor or mixer. Add minced garlic and herbs and blend. Store the spread in the refrigerator and allow to soften before serving. Serve with bread or crackers.
Makes 24 servings (about 2 tablespoons each). Each serving has 110 calories, 12 grams (g) fat, 2 g protein, 0 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 140 milligrams sodium.