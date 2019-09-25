My garden is flush with cucumbers and zucchini right now — but only just barely. The tomatoes, meanwhile, have only the barest hint of blush.
There’s a blaze of fresh pink flowers taking off — at long last. I’ve been waiting for them since they were planted in May, and, by now, I can’t remember what they were for sure, but they really stand out. They’re almost as tall as my sunflowers, though the flowers are smaller, about the size of half dollars. I think they are cosmos? I’ll definitely plant a few more next year — the bees and the little predator wasps that I love to see in my garden loved them.
Unfortunately for the cosmos and the green tomatoes and for me, who had hoped for more tomatoes than it appears I’m going to get, the gardening season is nearly over. Winter is coming to North Dakota. It’s already nearly that time when I start clearing things out to get the garden ready for next year.
I am a newly minted master gardener, but not yet used to the short growing seasons in North Dakota. I’m still green behind the ears, and I do not yet own green thumbs. After four years of living here, however, I am learning a few tricks here and there.
I’ve learned, for example, to plant lettuce, spinach and the seeds of other plants that can tolerate a bit of frost in the fall, just before snow the ground freezes and snow flies. These will not sprout until next year, when the sun has warmed the soil just enough. They’ll be among the first things to show up in my garden next year. They’ll brighten the landscape even before I can get out to work in the too wet and too cold soil.
There will no doubt be a few temperature drops for these fall-seeded crops. Not to worry. They seem to weather it just fine, and taste all the sweeter for it. By the time I’m able to get outside to put in the transplants for broccoli, cucumbers and tomato, there will already be a bed full of lettuce and greens ready for my table.
I’ve also learned to layer my new crops in under the old.
Carrots, for example, were seeded under broccoli about a month after I put out transplants, on June 1. The carrots sprouted in the shade of the broccoli and grew slowly. They didn’t really take off until I cut the broccoli out in August. This last month of full sunshine has accelerated them. I’ll soon be pulling out some nice carrots — but not until after the first frost has come along to sweeten the roots.
These are just a few of the things I’ve learned so far gardening here in North Dakota, and this column will be a place to share what I’m learning, as well as to invite you to share what you are learning. We’ll grow together.
This column will also have a companion Facebook page, named Grow With Me, to share photos and questions. If you don’t Facebook, you can also email these materials to me at rjean@willistonherald.com. If you have gardening questions you want to discuss, I can also be reached by cell phone at 620-640-9991.
Right now, I’m seeing a lot of questions on Facebook related to cucumbers, among them what to do about bitterness.
A compound called cucurbitacin causes the bitterness in cucumbers.
It is naturally present in the leaves and stems of cucumber plants. The fruits generally only become bitter when they are stressed, usually due to uneven watering. Excess heat or cold can also cause the compound to accumulate in the fruits, however.
Usually, it’s just the skin and the ends of the cucumber that are bitter. Cut the ends off first, so that when you peel the skin you’re not transferring bitterness up and down the length of the vegetable.
If the cucumber is still bitter after cutting the ends off and peeling it, it’s probably best not to try and eat it. Cucurbitacin is mildly toxic. Illnesses due to ingestion are rare, but not completely unknown. You’d have to eat a lot of it to get sick, though, so don’t worry.
If bitterness is a common problem in your garden, try mulching the cucumbers so that they won’t dry out as easily. I would also recommend seeking varieties that have had bitterness bred out of them. There are several European varieties with very little bitterness.
Another question I’m seeing a lot is what to do with a bounty of cucumbers.
If you’re tired of quick pickles, try making a parsley-lemon vinaigrette to pour over an equal amount of chopped cucumbers and tomatoes. Add some day-old bread torn into bite-size pieces at the very last, and then top your salad with almonds and some sharp cheese like Asiago.
This is a refreshing lunch when you have both cucumbers and tomatoes in your garden at the same time. I could eat it all summer. If only my tomatoes would just hurry up!