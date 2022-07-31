Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As the heat of summer continues and harvest is just around the corner; canning, pickling, and preserving season is here too. The No. 1 priority when preserving your harvest is the safety of the finished product by destroying any bacteria, and molds that might cause foodborne illnesses. One of them being botulism, caused by a toxin in bacteria. The bacteria can grow, especially in improperly processed home-canned foods.

Have no fear home-canning foods is still a great way to preserve your harvest. It is recommended to use recipes that have been tested and are from reputable sources. The National Center for Home Food Preservation, USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning, 2015, So Easy to Preserve, 6th edition, are all great places to start on your canning/preserving journey. Another note is any earlier editions of these books are not recommended because science is always changing, and recipes are updated along with the new science. If you're looking for reliable resources online, add EXTENSION to your google search looking for .edu websites to help you find those reliable resources.



Tags

Load comments