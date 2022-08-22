I don’t know about you, but it seems to me like things just barely started to really grow, and now it’s already time to start counting down the days to that first frost in mid-September.
We had some cooler than usual temperatures early in the spring that slowed things down a fair amount. Then we had really too much heat, which also slows things down a tish.
The window for planting anything new is closing, of course. You could probably still plant some radishes and leaf lettuce. I think you might manage a crop of small beets, since they will tolerate some frost, or baby spinach. I think you’re too far past the time for planting turnips. You’d have to get very lucky with when the hard frost hits.
There’s probably still time for newly green tomatoes to ripen before the first frost, particularly if you’re willing to invest in some heavy plastic to cover them for that first cold snap. In year’s past, I’ve used three bamboo poles covered in heavy mil plastic. They look like miniature tee-pees. That has generally given me a bridge to an extra 30 or so days for ripening my tomatoes.
I am still often left with a considerable number of very green tomatoes, which, to my mind, aren’t really worth ripening. They won’t taste that much better than store bought, so I’d rather use my limited space for something else. I usually make a few fried green tomato sandwiches out of them, for tradition’s sake, but after that what do you do?
Last year I tried a pickle relish recipe I found in a Ball canning guide. It was actually quite good, and I doubt anyone would know you made the relish from green tomatoes, unless you told them.
Green tomato pickle relish
1 quart chopped green tomato
1 large sweet white onion chopped
1 large red pepper diced
2 T canning salt
1 c. Sugar
1 T prepared mustard
1 tsp celery salt
4 whole cloves
1 c. Vinegar
Combine the first three ingredients in a large bowl. Sprinkle the canning salt over the vegetables and allow to stand for an hour.
Drain the liquid off and add the vegetables to a large pot along with the sugar, mustard, celery salt, cloves, and vinegar. Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the cloves.
Pack the hot relish into half pint jars, leaving 1/4 inch of headspace. Screw the canning lids on the jars, just tightening them to fingertip tightness, and process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath, making sure there is at least one inch of water above the tops of the jars.
Remove and allow them to cool. Any jars that do not seal properly will need to be either reprocessed, or refrigerated and eaten right away.