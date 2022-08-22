Green tomato time is nearing

Green tomatoes may be worth ripening if they've got a hint of red blush beginning, but if they are hard green, it's probably better to make something else from them instead.

I don’t know about you, but it seems to me like things just barely started to really grow, and now it’s already time to start counting down the days to that first frost in mid-September.

We had some cooler than usual temperatures early in the spring that slowed things down a fair amount. Then we had really too much heat, which also slows things down a tish.



