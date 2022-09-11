Dakota Gardener: A lesson in planting zucchini

Zucchini should be picked when it is 6 to 8 inches long.

 NDSU photo

As most gardeners are, I am overly excited at planting time. If I have the room and the weather cooperates, I usually plant way more than I can eat and preserve. One never knows what the growing season will bring, and you don’t want to be short on vegetables!

One vegetable that I have learned the hard way not to over plant is zucchini.



