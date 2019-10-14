Your home loses heat in many different ways, much through the walls, some through the roof and even through the floor. It is important to do whatever you can to keep as much of this heat in as possible. Newer homes likely have more insulation, but check just to be sure and don’t assume anything when it comes to your home. Some benefits of living in an insulated home:
Reduction of heating costs. If insulation prevents the heat from escaping and enables your home to keep more heat inside, this means that your home will heat up more quickly and cool down more slowly. The benefit is you’ll need your heating on for much less time, therefore saving on your utility bill.
Warmer in winter, cooler in summer. Insulation doesn’t just stop heat from getting out, it also stops heat from getting in during warmer summer months. A comfortable home environment is important year round.
Reduce noise levels. Maybe you didn’t realize it but insulation absorbs sound so it’s a great way to create a more peaceful environment in your home. Insulating your ceilings, floors and walls will lessen hearing people walking in the house or noises from the neighbors and even vehicles on roadways.
Environmentally friendly. If less heat is escaping from your house, then the use of less heat will help reduce the need for fossil fuels. Translation, you now have an environmentally friendly home.
Although the initial costs of insulation are a factor, the impact of saving money long-term should be a consideration. What could be more appealing than saving money while having a more comfortable and peaceful home?