Wilting or partial wilting often will be the result of improper watering in the plant. If sudden wilting is diagnosed, check the roots, pot or soil for the trouble. Some common causes are a lack of water, excess water, root rot, too much fertilizer and/or a salt buildup.
Check the cause by pressing your finger, up to the first knuckle, into the soil. If the soil is dry to this depth, the plant needs water. If the soil is wet, too much water in the root area may be the problem. The roots may be saturated or rotting and incapable of absorbing water from the soil and supplying it to the leaves.
Overwatered plants should be repotted into fresh soil. (Refer to the section on yellowing and death of all leaves and poor growth for more information on root rot.)
Sudden loss of leaves frequently is caused by a rapid temperature change. It also may be caused by factors such as prolonged hot or cold drafts, dry air, exposure to gas or furnace fumes, or by changing the plant from a sunny to a dark location. Ficus benjamina, commonly called weeping fig, frequently has sudden leaf drop when moved to a location with lower light intensity.
Yellowing or death of leaves may indicate a nutrient deficiency, usually nitrogen or iron. First apply a nitrogen fertilizer. If the foliage does not appear greener after three to four days, do not add additional nitrogen. Instead, apply a chelated iron product. Iron is essential to healthy, green leaves and may be present in the soil but in a form that the plant cannot use. Chelated iron is in a form that is readily available to the plant roots.
The yellowing and death of lower leaves may occur if plants become pot bound because of extensive root development. Rubber plant, dracaena, dieffenbachia and other woody plants are especially prone to this problem. When the lower leaves first start to yellow, apply extra nitrogen fertilizer or consider repotting. Occasional lower leaf drop may be normal. The length of time a plant will hold its leaves varies from species to species.
Yellowing of all leaves and poor growth may be due to excessive soil moisture and/or root rot. If the drainage hole in the pot or plant box is plugged or if the plants constantly stand in water, the soil will be waterlogged and lack sufficient oxygen.
If you suspect a root rot problem, remove the rootball and check the roots. Healthy roots and root tips will be white or cream colored. Rotted roots are brown black and may appear slimy. Severely rotted roots may be hollow and easily broken between the thumb and index fingers.
Destruction of the roots by soil borne fungi and nematodes may cause a yellowing of the entire plant. Severe infestations of mites, aphids and scale insects, fertilizer burn, improper light and temperature, or improper pH all may cause plant yellowing. Soil pH refers to the acidity or alkalinity of a soil measured on a scale of 1 to 14, with 7 being neutral. Anything below 7 is acidic and anything above 7 is alkaline.
Some plants such as the Norfolk Island pine and Boston fern require an acidic soil medium. To achieve this, use a potting mixture high in peat and an acidic fertilizer. Acidic fertilizers help reduce the pH of the soil. Most North Dakota well and river water is alkaline, so regular use of an acidifying fertilizer would be advantageous to plant growth.
Finely specked leaves with a faint mottled, lighter color indicate a spider mite infestation. When the mites are plentiful, the upper and sometimes the lower surfaces of the leaves may appear dusty due to their webbing.
To check plants for spider mites, shake several suspect leaves or branches over a sheet of white paper. Look closely at the specks that have fallen on the paper. If they are moving, they are spider mites. More information on mites and their control is given in the table.
Bronzed or abnormally reddened leaves indicate cold temperature damage or a deficiency of phosphorus or potassium. Check the recommended temperature range for the plant. If a nutrient deficiency is suspected, fertilize with a complete fertilizer or repot in new soil.
Unnaturally small, pale leaves and spindly plants are most generally the result of insufficient light. This is especially common during the winter or when outdoor or greenhouse-grown plants are brought into the home. Small leaves also might indicate a need for fertilizer.
Brown leaf tips and margins can be caused by exposure to hot, dry air, improper watering, insect feeding injury, salt accumulations (Figure 1) or objects rubbing against the leaves. Water that is chlorinated or contains added or natural amounts of fluoride can harm sensitive plants.
Perlite (the white material in many potting mixes) and fertilizer products containing fluoride may release enough fluoride to harm sensitive plants. Spider plants, especially the variegated variety, are very sensitive to fluoride and often are seen with leaf tip burn. Occasionally flushing the soil should help reduce a fluoride salt buildup.
Bleached or faded spots on leaves sometimes are caused by direct sunlight burning plants that require shade or are not yet accustomed to extended periods of direct sunlight. Chemicals and plant-cleaning products also can injure leaves.
Other leaf spots, varying in description, may be caused by aerosol products, hot grease in the kitchen area, cold water (especially on African violets and gloxinias) or the sun shining on wet leaves. In rare cases, a pathogen may be involved. For more information on plant pathogens.
Plant distortion (leaf thickening, curling, leaf and flower drop) accompanied by leaf yellowing and browning may be due to gas fumes or pesticides that are toxic to the plant. Plants are very sensitive to gases and will show symptoms before the gas concentration is at a level detectable to humans. Garden soil that is contaminated with agricultural chemicals and used for potting houseplants can result in chemical injury to houseplants.
White substances on the soil surface may indicate two things. If crusty or crystalline, the substance probably is an accumulation of salts. The crusty surface layer of soil can be removed and replaced with fresh soil between repottings. Refer to the previous section on Fertilizing for more information.
A white or light yellow moldlike growth may indicate the presence of a saprophytic soil fungus, a fungus that lives on dead or decaying matter. The fungus will not harm the plant but may indicate contaminated potting medium or an overwatered plant.
Light brown corky scablike lesions, usually occurring on the underside of leaves and along stems, are the result of excess water (Figure 2). This condition is known as oedema. Careful watering and good drainage will minimize this problem.