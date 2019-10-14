Although winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21, with the blizzards in the state and snow in the recent forecast, it’s safe to say winter is slowly but surely upon us here in eastern Montana. Everyone pays bills, but there are ways to save money and still keep warm. Here are some tips to help keep your mind at ease and wallet intact:
Keep air vents unblocked. You may need to look around your home to remind yourself of where the vents are and move anything directly blocking them.
Check filters. Change filters regularly and make sure you’re using the right filter for your system.
When you’re away from home, lower thermostat settings. Most people are also comfortable lowering the temperature by five or more degrees when going to bed for the evening. It’s not hard to remember to turn it up when you get up in the morning and get out from under the covers.
Keep all windows and doors sealed. This may seem obvious, but it’s important to check seals.
Unplug electronics not used often and make sure to turn off electronic holiday decorations during daylight
Don’t heat unoccupied rooms.
Let the sunshine in. Make sure drapes and blinds are open to let available sunshine in for warmth and natural light.
Snuggle up. Wear warm, comfortable clothes when at home.