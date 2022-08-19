Is that a zucchini on my porch?

Many recipes combine the plentiful zucchini and tomatoes this time of year.

 Pixabay photo provided by NDSU

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“Mom, it looks like a cucumber but smells like the sea!” my older daughter commented. She was a lot younger then.

She was admiring two small shiny green zucchinis on our counter.



Tags

Load comments