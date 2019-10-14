Roofs get more abuse from the elements than any other part of the building, and preventative maintenance is a key element to saving money on your roof by providing a longer service life. It’s important to inspect our roofs surface after any severe storm or day of excessive winds. At least 95 percent of leaks occur at points of flashing.
Clean all debris from the surface of the roof. This includes debris that has gathered behind HVAC units, pipes and pitch pans, and any other roof penetrations. Debris as a tendency to hold water, and water will expedite roof deterioration, especially if your roof is asphalt based.
If your roof has a gravel surfacing and there are some bare spot present, clean the bare spot thoroughly using a broom and a wire brush if necessary. Be sure to remove all loose dirt generated from brushing and sweeping. Blow on the area if need be. Spread a thin layer of asphalt roof cement over the bare area about 1/8 inch thick. Gather some lose gravel from other areas of the roof and embed it in the roof cement.
Check all flashings. Make sure that the flashings are not deteriorated and there are no holes in them. Routine inspections need to be performed on your roofing and your flashings. Lots of homeowners fail to properly check their flashing. But flashing that is poorly attached due to wind and poor weather conditions can cause open seams and laps. This can lead to blow-offs of roofing material, leaks and reduced puncture resistance. Flashing protests the most vulnerable part of the roof; it protects and provides a water-proof barrier between the actual roof’s material and the structure beneath. If you find your flashing is in need of repair, it’s best to do it immediately; if you wait- it can create more problems.
Keep all gutters free of debris. Make sure that the downspouts are draining properly by water testing them. Trim back any overhanging tree branches.
Check all caulking and sealants on flashings and copings. Scrape and remove any caulking that is weather cracked and damaged. Clean the area thoroughly. Use a wire brush if necessary. Reapply a polyurethane caulking.