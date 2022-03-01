National Groundwater Awareness Week, an initiative created by the National Ground Water Association, is slated for March 6-12, 2022.
#GWAW serves as an annual reminder for water well owners to test, tend, and treat their private water systems. The National Groundwater Association, along with state and local water quality advocates encourage annual inspections and testing of private water systems to ensure systems are operating correctly and producing safe and healthy water.
How can you help?
Practice Groundwater Awareness Week in your home by using the following tips:
Schedule your annual checkup on your water well. A properly constructed and maintained household-supply well will provide you with many years of quality service. Routine inspection of a water well system can help ensure it is operating properly, prolong its useful life, and protect your investment. Most importantly, inspections can protect your health by discovering issues that could result in water quality problems presenting a health risk.
Keep hazardous chemicals, such as paint, fertilizer, pesticides, and motor oil far away from your well, and maintain a “clean” zone of at least 50 feet between your well and any kennels or livestock operations. Also, always maintain proper separation between your well and buildings, waste systems, or chemical storage areas. Your professional water well contractor or county Sanitarian is familiar with the applicable local codes.
Get your water tested anytime there is a change in taste, odor or appearance, or anytime the system is serviced.
The Richland County Health Department has been a long time partner with the Montana State University Well Educated Program as well as AstroChem Labs in Williston, North Dakota. Please stop by the Health Department to pick up free testing supplies or to discuss your sample results. You can also call 406-433-2207 for additional information.