Trends in real estate change in cycles just like all industries, but remodeling homes is a different ball of wax. Remodeling is taking something old and finding a way to make it fit with current or modern aesthetics. Remodeling can make or break your home long term. Decisions like whether or not taking a bedroom out to make the master bedroom bigger with a walk-in closet or an added master bathroom can be great, but leaving that floor of the house with only one bedroom may hurt your long-term value.
Each decision needs to be made with two things in mind, How does this improve my current lifestyle and how may it impact the long term usefulness of the home? People need to be thinking about life improvements that can really make the home function better. An extra bathroom, a bigger kitchen.
Taking the laundry room out of the basement and locating it where it makes more sense, next to the bedrooms. That may mean putting the laundry upstairs in the hall outside the bedrooms or in a mudroom just inside the entrance of the home, or maybe even centrally locating the laundry near the heart of any home, in the kitchen.
There is one common decision being considered in every remodel, opening the floor plan to fall more in line with the current desire for an open concept floor plan. Good contractors know what they can do to remove or open walls and help families navigate the side effects; flooring height changes, heating and cooling vents being relocated, electrical and plumbing being transitioned to new locations. An interesting trend with remodels is the materials being used. Families have more choices now than there have ever been, eco-friendly choices are becoming more popular. Reclaimed materials (old wood being used for wall surfaces), sustainable materials (bamboo floors instead of hardwood floors), recycled products being used (carpet made from recycled plastic) and conventional materials being used in unconventional ways (concrete being used for countertops).
One piece of family life that I see families considering much more often when looking for homes is the comforts available for the family pets. Fenced yards and doors to the fenced yard to let pets in and out have been part of the discussion for a long time, but I help families that are thinking about doggy doors, pet bathing stations, year-round comfort outside. Are there places to add a food and watering station outside, can the heated garage accommodate an inside dog kennel, can a doghouse be added that is easy to clean and maintain while still being pleasant to live with? The idea that the family pet is a member of the family and needs to enjoy their home as much as the people, is being discussed more and more.
The last piece of remodeling all families should consider at each step is smart-home living. Technology is growing leaps and bounds every day. Technology can help make the home more energy-efficient and more fun. Talking to your professionals about smart thermostats, smart lighting, on-demand water heaters, and smart toilets can have a real and noticeable effect on monthly utilities.
Saving money on the utilities can give you room to add some fun tech too. Home security systems, home entertainment and sound systems, smart appliances, and even one that is super simple, but just makes a ton of sense, adding more plugins throughout the home. In this modern world, having more plugins just helps in every room.