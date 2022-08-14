Smaller than expected tomatoes can be quite a disappointment in the garden, and there are several things that can contribute to it.
Heat stress, drought, inset infestation and disease are all factors that can cause tomatoes to stop sending energy into flower or fruit production and into the plants roots instead.
If the stress is great enough, flowers and fruit may even stop growing or simply drop off the plant altogether.
Fortunately, there’s a simple step you can take to help your tomatoes manage many of the stresses listed above, and that simple step is mulch.
Mulch will help trap moisture in the soil and ensure consistent watering for tomatoes, which are sensitive to drought. Not only that, mulch helps prevent soil from splattering up on leaves when the plants are watered, which helps prevent diseases that can also cause plants to stop being productive.
If heat gets intense — above 90 degrees or so — that can also cause smaller than average tomatoes. Some shade from the intense afternoon sun may be beneficial if the temperatures are extremely hot. But be careful here, because too much shade can also lead to small tomatoes. Tomatoes need eight hours of full sun to be fully productive.
Another common cause of poor fruit production is, believe it or not, too much nitrogen. While fertilizer will encourage lush green growth and beautiful plants with many leaves, it also tricks the plant into thinking it can go on forever, putting out leaves and new vines. That will lead to fewer, smaller than average fruits.
Poor pollination is another factor that can lead to small tomato fruit. While tomatoes can self pollinate, they will do better and produce larger fruits if they are pollinated.
One way to tell if pollination is poor is to cut open a fruit transversely, from left to right, and see if there are lots of seeds or very few. If there are few, pollination is likely an issue.
One easy — and beautiful — way to increase the number of pollinators near tomatoes is to grow a few sunflowers nearby. Other plants that pollinators love include native plants like coneflowers, monarda, Columbine, yarrow, smooth blue aster, and chokecherry just to name a few.