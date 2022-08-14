Purchase Access

Smaller than expected tomatoes can be quite a disappointment in the garden, and there are several things that can contribute to it.

Heat stress, drought, inset infestation and disease are all factors that can cause tomatoes to stop sending energy into flower or fruit production and into the plants roots instead.



