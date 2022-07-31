POTATOES

Potatoes are a good source of complex carbohydrates, vitamin C and fiber.

There’s lots of advice on the Internet about curing potatoes, much of it conflicting. Some suggest storing the potatoes underground, others to dig them up and let them sit out in the sun.

None of the methods mention the temperature of the potatoes during the curing process, but when I looked for scientific studies on this topic, temperature was the main topic of discussion.



