There’s lots of advice on the Internet about curing potatoes, much of it conflicting. Some suggest storing the potatoes underground, others to dig them up and let them sit out in the sun.
None of the methods mention the temperature of the potatoes during the curing process, but when I looked for scientific studies on this topic, temperature was the main topic of discussion.
What I would recommend with potatoes is to harvest them only after the foliage has died back. To me, that makes the skin set just a little bit better, so when you dig them up, they won’t be as likely to get damaged.
I think you can just leave them in the ground until the weather begins to cool, but I wouldn’t leave them in the ground so long that they freeze. Use a garden fork to dig them up, but be careful not to pierce the potatoes with the tines.
On the other hand, if you do, no problem. Those can be for dinner.
There’s no need to wash the potatoes after you have dug them from the ground. Doing so will just cause them to spoil faster. Brush off any loose dirt gently, and leave them unwashed. They will last longer.
I would definitely NOT set potatoes out in the sun to cure. There's a reason we store potatoes in the dark. Light, particularly sunlight, promotes development of solanine and chaconine in the skins of the potato. These two toxins cause the skins of potatoes to turn green. They can also make your potato taste bitter.
If there are only a few green spots, you can cut those spots off and eat the potato, but if the potato tastes bitter, Webmd.com recommends against consuming it. You should toss it out, or you could save it for seed potatoes next year.
Instead of curing potatoes in the sun, I recommend a dark-well-ventilated space, preferably with temperatures in the 50s, and a relative humidity of 90 percent for a period of two weeks. A cooler in a garage during the fall might do well for this. (Just don't forget about them.)
When you’re ready to store the potatoes long-term, use perforated bags, crates, vor ented boxes to promote air circulation. Keep them cool, between 42 and 55 degrees and 90 percent relative humidity is best. Colder temperatures will sweeten the potatoes too much and darken their color, while warmer temperatures may encourage sprouting.
On the other hand, most people I know can't maintain those temperatures. I will admit that I simply store my potatoes under the sink after digging them up. They seem to do all right that way. No greens spots, though a few do try to sprout before spring. I just cut the sprouts off, no harm no foul, and enjoy.