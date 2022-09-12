Ripening pumpkins off the vine is obviously not ideal, but if the plants are too damaged it can make sense to go ahead and cut the pumpkins off the vine and try, to help prevent sun scalding and other problems.
Leave at least 4 inches of stem, to help prevent the stem from rotting, and keep the pumpkins as warm as possible. The ideal ripening temperature for pumpkins is 80 to 85 degrees.
Don’t let the pumpkins sit outside overnight if temperatures will be below 60. If it’s going to be too cold outside, bring them inside and set them in a sunny window instead. Then be very patient. It can take quite a while to ripen a pumpkin this way.
If the pumpkins don’t ripen, you can still cut and decorate them and make interesting jack-o-lanterns out of them. The pulp inside might not be suitable for pies, but green jack-o-lanterns can still be pretty cool.
Powdery mildew is a very common disease for cucurbits, and a frustration for gardeners just about everywhere, in every zone. It’s a relatively easy disease to identify. In advanced stages, it will look as though someone sprinkled talcum powder all over the leaves.
But disease starts in secret, on the shady, undersides of leaves. It’s important when you’re scouting the pumpkin patch to turn several leaves over. If you see that the disease has begun, then take preventative action before the problem gets out of control.
Remove diseased leaves to prevent spores from spreading, and use a fungicide such as sulfur, to help curb further infections. You can also use a fungicide early in the production cycle as a preventative measure.
Other control strategies to consider include planting resistant varieties, and crop rotation. The latter is somewhat limited, since powdery mildew spores travel so easily on the wind.
Water cucurbits early in the morning, so there’s plenty of time for the leaves to dry out, and don’t water overhead if you can avoid it.
I recommend removing the leaves of squash, cucumbers, melons and other susceptible plants from garden beds altogether if powdery mildew has been a problem in the past, rather than composting them, to try and generally reduce the disease pressure.
You may also want to consider starting pumpkins earlier indoors using peat pots, since they will resent being transplanted.
Aim to have fruits 50 percent mature at least one month before the average first frost date.
Generally, that would mean starting them four to six weeks before the average last frost date, and planting them out the second week or so of June, but use the information on your seed packet to determine your exact start time.
When you transplant the vines, make sure to completely cover the peat, otherwise it can wick moisture away from your plants. Space plants appropriately, so that there is good air circulation, and be ready next year to scout the patch for problems early in the season.