Powdery mildew on pumpkin leaves
Michigan State University Extension

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ripening pumpkins off the vine is obviously not ideal, but if the plants are too damaged it can make sense to go ahead and cut the pumpkins off the vine and try, to help prevent sun scalding and other problems.

Leave at least 4 inches of stem, to help prevent the stem from rotting, and keep the pumpkins as warm as possible. The ideal ripening temperature for pumpkins is 80 to 85 degrees.



Tags

Load comments