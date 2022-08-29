I've seen this a few times where people are asking if cross pollination caused their oddly shaped squash.
While different varieties of squash can cross with each other, they won't cross-pollinate with cucumbers, cantaloupes or watermelon.
And in either case, cross pollination does not affect the fruits you are getting from the current generation. It will affect the seeds, and thus the appearance of fruits you get from the next generation.
When flowers are pollinated, that pollen only affects the DNA of the seeds in the fruit. It doesn't affect the body of the fruit that encloses those seeds. The DNA of the fruit shell enclosing the seeds has already been set in place by the seed you planted.
What is more likely here is that a seed from a different variety got mixed into the seed packet either during the process of planting, or before they were even sent out by the seed company.
I know seed packets are supposed to be like 99.99 percent pure ... but that still allows for that one random seed that shouldn't be there thrown into the mix eh?
Another thing that could possibly cause squash fruits to look different than expected are viruses. If a smooth squash is multicolored or warty and shouldn't be, then I would tend to suspect a virus is the culprit. Look at the leaves of the plant. There could be signs or symptoms on those leaves indicating a virus.
Viruses are commonly transmitted by insects with piercing or sucking mouthparts. When they punch into a plant to feed, viral particles can get inside the plant and start adjusting the genetics, changing growth of both plant and fruit.
There's generally no cure here for viruses. Plant resistant varieties, and discard any plants with viral symptoms, to reduce the buildup of disease.
