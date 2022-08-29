Funny shaped squash I love you

Sometimes squash may appear different than expected and people wonder if it was caused by cross pollination. Cross pollination actually won't affect the present generation of fruits, though. It will only affect the next.

I've seen this a few times where people are asking if cross pollination caused their oddly shaped squash.

While different varieties of squash can cross with each other, they won't cross-pollinate with cucumbers, cantaloupes or watermelon.



