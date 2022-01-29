HONEY LEMON GINGER TEA

Honey, lemon and ginger tea is a beneficial way to hydrate your body.

Honey, Lemon and Ginger Tea

1 cup hot water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 small slice peeled ginger root (about 1 teaspoon)

Heat water. Add lemon juice, honey and ginger root, if desired. Stir well to dissolve the honey. Allow to stand a couple minutes to blend flavors. Remove ginger and savor the warming effect.

Makes one serving with 70 calories, 0 grams (g) fat, 0 g protein, 19 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 10 milligrams sodium.

