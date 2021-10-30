Cancer survival rates have improved dramatically over the last half century. According to data from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, five-year survival rates for all cancers in the United States increased from just over 50 percent between 1970 and 1977 to 67 percent between 2007 and 2013.
The improved survival rates mean more and more people are living five years or more after being treated for cancer. Some patients have trouble readjusting to life after diagnosis as they wonder how to care for themselves after overcoming their disease. In fact, the National Cancer Institute notes that many cancer survivors acknowledge having lots of information and support during their illness while also noting that life after treatment posed some new questions and concerns.
Life after successful cancer treatment may require an adjustment period, but the following are a handful of strategies that can improve quality of life and pave the way for a smooth transition into life as a cancer survivor.
Ditch the bad habits. Even if a survivor’s bad habits were not believed to be contributors to their disease, that does not mean they should continue to be a part of life after treatment. The NCI notes that researchers have long since linked smoking tobacco and alcohol consumption to cancer. If you quit these habits during treatment, stay the course even after you’ve beaten cancer. Doing so may reduce your risk for cancer recurrence and will lower your risk for other diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.
Eat healthy. The American Cancer Society urges cancer survivors to eat at least 2.5 cups of fruits and vegetables every day. Fat also is vital to overall health, but the ACS urges survivors to consume healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in fish such as salmon and some nuts. When choosing proteins, opt for those that are low in saturated fat, such as fish, lean meat and eggs. Choose healthy carbohydrates, such as whole grain breads, over processed products. Processed carbs like white bread have most of their fiber, vitamins and minerals removed during processing. If your carbs are primarily processed foods, you may suffer from nutrient deficiencies.
Get back to a healthy weight. The Mayo Clinic notes that many people lose or gain weight during cancer treatment. Regardless of which way you went, it’s vital to get back to a healthy weight, which can reduce your risk for various illnesses.
Exercise regularly. Take it slow when returning to physical activity after cancer treatment, but know that staying active has myriad benefits. According to the NCI, recent reports suggest that staying active after cancer can help reduce the risk for recurrence. In addition, the Mayo Clinic notes that evidence overwhelmingly supports the notion that exercise benefits the heart, lungs and other systems of the body.
Caring for yourself after successful cancer treatment may be marked by some new challenges. Various strategies can help people who have overcome the disease live long, healthy lives after treatment.