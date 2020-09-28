Registration for the inaugural Shape Up Montana “Jump Start” program is underway. Jump start your health before the holiday season with the new program during the month of November.
Shape Up Montana (SUM) is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that helps Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices. Shape Up Montana “Jump Start” will have similarities to the traditional three-month program but will be featuring its own unique attributes.
The SUM Jump Start will consist of teams of two people and the time frame is November 1–30. The program is focusing on completing challenges rather than accumulating miles. The program will have you pick a 30-day streak goal, which can be “Steps/Day, Walk/Run or 30 Minutes of Movement.” Prizes will be awarded to those who complete the 30-day streak.
In addition, there will be weekly challenges to win Big Sky State Games medals.
The cost for the one-month program is $20 for a team of two people until October 15. From October 16–31 the price increases to $30 for a team of two people.
Everyone who enters receives a Big Sky State Games T-shirt.
Online registration and more information are available at shapeupmontana.org or call (406) 254-7426. Shape Up Montana is a program of the Big Sky State Games.
Community Sponsors include Billings Clinic, Cushing Terrell, Scheels, and Montana Television Network. Contributing Sponsors are Albertsons and Wendy’s.
The Big Sky State Games’ Major Sponsors are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.