What is one food that makes a great breakfast and is also considered an excellent source of protein? DING, DING, DING! If you were thinking eggs, you were correct!
According to the Egg Nutrition Center (ENC) article on protein, a large egg has around 6 grams of protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. The ENC also noted that protein is important in an overall diet and that this macronutrient can help maintain and build muscle tissue. However, about half of an egg's protein is actually located in the yolk of the egg, so to get all of the egg's protein, you would need to eat the whole egg (ENC).
In the article Healthy food patterns. Where do eggs fit in? (2020), written by Kim Hoban, has provided some suggestions on ways to eat eggs while also eating more vegetables.
- Try adding your favorite veggie to an omelet.
- Sautee leafy greens and add them into scrambled eggs.
- Prep veggie egg muffins for fast and easy breakfasts during a busy week.
- Add eggs and veggies to homemade fried rice.
- Add a hard-boiled egg to your favorite salad for some additional protein.
Another fun thing about eggs is they can also be cooked in a variety of ways. You can boil them for soft or even hard-boiled eggs. They can be fried, poached, scrambled, served Sunnyside up, etc., by cooking them on the stove. They can be baked in the oven from a frittata, egg bake, or even egg muffins. If you are in a hurry, you can even make a microwave omelet by adding some of your favorite veggies, mixing it up, and cooking in the microwave.
With eggs being packed full of protein and other nutrients, they could be an important part of your or your family's diet. Try mixing it up and add more eggs to your weekly menu as an additional protein source or try something new and making a new recipe that features eggs as a star ingredient.
For more information or possible egg recipes, check out the Richland County Nutrition Coalition Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1rcnc1, and the Pinterest page at www.pinterest.com/1rcnc1