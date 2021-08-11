LifeNet Health recently recognized Glendive Medical Center for its outstanding collaboration and commitment to achieve and sustain high standards in support of the tissue donation process through education, leadership, outreach, and activities.
Glendive Medical Center received the 2020 Critical Access Hospital of the Year, which is given to hospital partners for their outstanding support of tissue donation. Without the support of the hardworking staff at Glendive Medical Center, LifeNet Health would not be able to fulfill our mission of providing lifesaving and life-enhancing gifts of tissue donation.
One tissue donor can help restore health to more than 150 patients in need. Hospital partners are an essential part of the donation process and are crucial to ensuring that a donor and their family’s final wishes to help others are honored.
LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world’s most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health and their mission, go to www.lifenethealth.org.
To sign up as a donor or learn more about donation, visit www.RegisterMe.org.
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana, providing 24-hour emergency care and a full array of medical and surgical services. In addition, GMC operates two nursing homes with 120 total skilled beds—Extended Care (36 beds), Behavioral Health (4 beds), and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (80 beds)—Gabert Clinic and Urgent Care, and The Heritage (Assisted Living 13-Units). Please call 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.