Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) has reached an agreement with Action for Eastern Montana, Area I Agency on Ageing (AEMT) to provide Personal Care Attendant (PCA) services to seniors in AEMT- LIFTT shared service area, who do not qualify for PCA services under Montana Medicaid.
Residents of Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Rosebud, Treasure, and Wibaux counties aged 60 and older who do not qualify for Montana Medicaid. but need help in paying for assistance with bathing, meal preparation, house cleaning, and laundry are eligible to apply for this program.
“LIFTT is excited to work with AEMT on this project that will help more eastern Montana seniors continue to be able to live independently in their homes among family, friends, and commzunity instead of being forced into nursing homes and other institutional settings;” said LIFTT executive director Carlos Ramalho.
Funding for the AEMT-LIFTT Personal Care assistance program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
For more information or details about the AEMT-LIFTT Personal Care Assistance Program, interested persons should contact Jen Hawkinson, at the LIFTT Glendive office at (406) 948-8500. or Heather Handran, at the AEMT Agency I on Ageing at (406) 377-3564.
As the center for independent living for 18 counties in Southeastern Montana, LIFTT is committed to providing programs and services that help to empower persons with disabilities to break down the physical, bureaucratic and cultural barriers that prevent them from being fully independent participants in their lives and communities.