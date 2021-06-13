- 1 1/3 c. whole-wheat flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1 egg, large
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 1/3 c. buttermilk
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- Optional add-ins (blueberries, chocolate chips)
Preheat griddle on medium-high heat. In a medium bowl, stir or sift dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, beat egg, buttermilk, brown sugar and oil together. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened; batter should be slightly lumpy. Pour 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto sprayed or seasoned hot griddle. Sprinkle with a few blueberries or chocolate chips. Flip the pancake when bubbles appear on the surface; turn only once.
Makes 12 pancakes. Each pancake has 80 calories, 2 grams (g) fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g protein, 2 g fiber and 190 milligrams sodium.