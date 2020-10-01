New findings from Insurify suggest that Montana drivers need to be safer out on the roads.
For the second year in a row, Montana is home to some of the most reckless drivers in the country, according to Insurify.
The data science team at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison site, analyzed its database of over 2.5 million car insurance applicants to determine which states have the most reckless drivers.
To apply for car insurance quotes at Insurify, drivers submit personal and vehicle information, as well as their driving history, which includes any prior convictions of reckless driving on their record.
Researchers compared the number of drivers with a reckless driving violation to the total pool of drivers in each state to identify which states had the highest proportions of reckless drivers.
Mobility data was provided by Apple Maps, which compares the daily volume of directions requests per city to a baseline volume on January 13, 2020.
Data sent from users’ devices to Apple Maps services is anonymized. Insurify’s research team calculated the percent change in the volume of driving queries between March 30th, the date when California was the first state to announce a state-wide lockdown, and September 12th.
Population density for each state comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 estimates of population per square mile across the United States.
Montana ranked fourth as a state with the most reckless drives, only behind Virginia (first), North Dakota (second) and Alaska (third).
Behind Montana in the rankings are Wyoming, Washington, South Dakota, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Idaho, in that order.
Montana follows a similar pattern to Wyoming.
Montana’s reckless driving rate is 60 percent higher than the national average, and it has the third lowest population density.
Montana also witnessed a 407 percent rise in its volume of driving throughout the pandemic. This increase in driving may have been a contributing factor in bumping Montana from fifth in last year’s rankings to fourth for 2020’s.