Montana State University Extension and the Montana Community Foundation will collaborate to offer a new learn-at-home course that covers estate and legacy planning topics for Montanans. “Estate/Legacy Planning for Every Montanan” is a five-lesson course with information similar to that which is offered in MSU Extension’s webinars. It’s intended for individuals who might not have attended the webinar series due to lack of computer or internet access.
According to Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, the webinars that took place in 2020 and 2021 reached more than 6,000 Montanans. Goetting wanted the estate planning information to be inclusive and available to all. She said working with the Montana Community Foundation on this course is helpful because both organizations share the goal of strengthening the social, economic and environmental well-being of individuals, families and communities.
“We decided to return to an educational approach used before the age of computers: a learn-at-home course,” Goetting said. “I am setting aside time each week for participants to call me with questions about the content, just as they could if they were able to participate in one of the webinars.”
“Estate planning is an invaluable way for individuals to protect what they care about when they’re gone,” added Mary Rutherford, president and CEO of the Montana Community Foundation. “We are pleased to partner with MSU Extension on ensuring all Montanans have access to this important information.”
Starting Oct. 1, Extension will mail a new lesson plan to participants every two weeks. There will be five mailings in total. Goetting said the lessons are an introductory level and that Extension may offer a secondary course in January. Lesson topics are:
Lesson 1 will provide information about how to start the estate planning process.
Lesson 2 defines property ownership titles and outlines how those titles affect who receives property from an individual who dies without a will.
Lesson 3 explores a variety of family situations and illustrates who receives property if someone dies without an estate plan.
Lesson 4 explains common language in a will and how to transfer personal property.
Lesson 5 will discuss how to avoid probate.
Participants over the age of 60 or anyone with a disability will receive assistance with creating a will provided by the Montana Legal Developer Office in the Office of Aging. There is no charge for the will and the service will be done over the phone.
To register for the course, contact Goetting at P.O. Box 172800, Bozeman, MT 59717, or call 406-994-5695 and leave your name and mailing address. For those who have friends or family with computers and email, registration can be emailed to marsha.goetting@montana.edu.