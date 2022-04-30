(StatePoint) The last few years have put immense pressure on nurses to work longer, harder and with less staff. New research suggests that many nurses feel unseen, undervalued and unsupported, wondering if it’s worth it.
In a recent survey from National Nurses United, 68% of the nurses who responded said they have considered leaving their position.
“Unfortunately, many current nurses and those entering the field don’t explore careers in home healthcare,” says Jennifer Sheets, president and chief executive officer of Interim HealthCare Inc. “Home health nurses care for patients one-on-one in their home, where care is personal and nurses are empowered to improve patient outcomes. Plus, they have the flexibility to make their own schedule and the autonomy to be the nurse they were trained to be. Many fall in love with nursing all over again once they discover how rewarding a career in home healthcare can be.”
As part of its “We See You. We Celebrate You” campaign commemorating National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Interim HealthCare is shedding light on the benefits of working as a nurse in the home healthcare industry, and dispelling some common myths about this career path.
Myth: Home healthcare means only working with seniors.
Fact: Home health nurses work with people of all ages, including newborns and children. They offer a wide variety of services, from specialized personal care for children with disabilities to management for those who are dependent on devices such as ventilators, bi-pap, c-pap, trachs and apnea monitors.
Myth: Home healthcare only involves working with very sick people.
Fact: Home healthcare nursing services offer the full continuum of care and can include health assessments for blood pressure, glucose and postoperative recovery, wound care, IV management, medication administration and disease and treatment education.
Myth: Home healthcare is just babysitting for adults.
Fact: Home health RNs give clients of all ages (and their families) a sense of independence. They take an individualized approach to ensure that clients feel empowered at home, regardless of age, health or disability.
Myth: Home health clients won’t like having a stranger in their home.
Fact: Home health workers and their clients can form strong bonds and feel like family, often attending birthday parties, weddings, graduations and other major life events.
Myth: Home health means being siloed and working on one’s own.
Fact: Home health RNs have a whole support team behind them ensuring they have the tools and skills to provide the client with what they need. There is also a wide array of training courses offered by home health organizations to expand skills.
In addition to raising awareness about home healthcare careers this National Nurses Week, Interim HealthCare is also celebrating those in the field. Nurses and those exploring nursing can visit ihcnursesweek2022.com to explore careers, connect with other professionals, find messages of encouragement and enter for a chance to win prizes offering much-deserved “me time,” including a summer escape.
“In spite of the many challenges healthcare professionals have faced over the last two years, nurses have remained strong,” says Sheets. “We believe that when a culture values, appreciates and advocates for nurses in a way that elevates their profession and rewards their work, such as in the home healthcare industry, nurses will not just get by, but thrive.”