Frontier Psychiatry, a completely virtual telepsychiatry practice serving the state of Montana, together with Memora Health, a technology platform focused on patient communication, today announced a new care delivery model to improve patient care throughout the state of Montana.
Before the pandemic, Montana had the nation’s third highest rate of suicide. Compounded with significant budget cuts to community based mental-health services and widespread provider shortages, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana says the state mental healthcare system is “in danger of imminent collapse.”
Frontier Psychiatry, powered by Memora Health, is on a mission to extend psychiatric care to every community across Montana. Frontier Psychiatry works with regional partners to assess and overcome barriers to care using telepsychiatry. One access point is through hospital emergency rooms where patients are unlikely to see a psychiatrist on-site. Frontier Psychiatry answers emergency room consultation requests within two hours, completes a risk assessment in real-time and initiates a patient-centered treatment plan remotely. Memora Health’s platform has allowed Frontier Psychiatry to complete virtual visits, manage care coordination, and quickly scale timely access to care, seeing 10x overall consultation growth in five months.
“While looking for technology providers, we knew we had something special with Memora Health,” said Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, MSE, CIO and co-founder of Frontier Psychiatry. “We considered off-the-shelf solutions but they gave us no clinical context for visits and felt fragmented from the workflow we needed. The flexibility of Memora Health’s platform and how quickly they were able to get us live has accelerated our ability to care for patients with the speed and care they deserve.”
In the next phase of implementation any patient seen by Frontier Psychiatry will use Memora Health’s app-less platform to receive appointment scheduling and reminders, bill payment integration, satisfaction surveys, remote monitoring, and care plan monitoring and adherence.
“Prior to our partnership with Frontier Psychiatry, Memora Health’s workflows had been implemented with significant clinical and operational success across various clinical settings. The Frontier Psychiatry partnership expands our platform to the forefront of behavioral health,” said Memora Health CEO and co-founder, Manav Sevak. “Frontier Psychiatry was uniquely positioned as a strong clinical partner for Memora Health given their nimbleness and innovative approach to delivering care--we are excited for our partnership to grow across the state of Montana.”
Through this partnership, Frontier Psychiatry will be able to continue to scale its operations, making a seamless experience for anyone looking for mental health care in Montana. The practice has several additional hospital partnerships moving towards implementation in the coming months and continues to exponentially grow its outpatient services each month. This partnership is a crucial step towards making quality psychiatric care accessible to every Montanan by 2025.
Frontier Psychiatry, PLLC is the state’s only all-virtual, Montana based telepsychiatry practice. Established by its three founders in 2019, Frontier Psychiatry’s mission is to make psychiatric care available to all Montanans by 2025. As one of the largest psychiatry practices in Montana, they offer specialty services in addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and emergency psychiatry along with serving general adult psychiatric needs.