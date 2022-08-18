Purchase Access

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for its new Habitat Conservation Lease Program.

A habitat conservation lease is a voluntary, incentive-based agreement between FWP and private landowners in which the landowner commits to specific land management practices that protect priority wildlife habitat. In turn, FWP pays landowners a one-time per-acre fee for the lease. These agreements would have a term length of 30 and 40 years.



