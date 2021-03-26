FWP LOGO

HELENA – The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet April 1 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. After the call to order and Pledge of Allegiance, the commission will elect a vice-chairman.

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

Administrative Rule to Ban Motorized Use on the Boulder River

Administrative Rule to Limit Tepee Lake to Manually Operated Watercraft

Administrative Rule Prohibiting the Use of Remote-Controlled Devices for Fishing

Mount Haggin WMA Grazing Lessee Replacement

Dome Mtn WMA Haying Lease Renewal

Beckman WMA Hay Lease

Cree Crossing Hay Lease

2021 Migratory Bird Regulations-Seasons-Closures

Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan Regulation Changes

Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan CAC Re-appointment

Lake Elmo Fishing Bag Limit Waiver

Glendive Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Paddlefish Grant Committee

FAS Rules

Closures of the Ennis and Valley Garden Fishing Access Sites

White Bear FAS Closure

Riverside FAS

Cottonwood Islands FAS (previously Yellowstone Islands FAS)

The commission will hear the following proposals:

Avista Recreational Access Agreements

Stimson Recreational Access Agreements

TNC Recreational Access Agreements

Repeal of Administrative Rule 12.9.102 Black Bear Policy to Comply with Statute

Administrative Rule Identifying States with Chronic Wasting Disease and Defining Lawful Urine Scents

2021 Lion Quotas

CWD Annual Workplan

Elk Management Guiding Principles

The commission will look at endorsing:

2021 CSKT Waterfowl and Upland Game Bird Regulations

Madison River Rec Committee Update

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under the “About FWP” menu, click on “Fish & Wildlife Commission.”

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

