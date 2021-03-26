HELENA – The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet April 1 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. After the call to order and Pledge of Allegiance, the commission will elect a vice-chairman.
The commission will make final decisions on the following:
Administrative Rule to Ban Motorized Use on the Boulder River
Administrative Rule to Limit Tepee Lake to Manually Operated Watercraft
Administrative Rule Prohibiting the Use of Remote-Controlled Devices for Fishing
Mount Haggin WMA Grazing Lessee Replacement
Dome Mtn WMA Haying Lease Renewal
Beckman WMA Hay Lease
Cree Crossing Hay Lease
2021 Migratory Bird Regulations-Seasons-Closures
Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan Regulation Changes
Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan CAC Re-appointment
Lake Elmo Fishing Bag Limit Waiver
Glendive Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Paddlefish Grant Committee
FAS Rules
Closures of the Ennis and Valley Garden Fishing Access Sites
White Bear FAS Closure
Riverside FAS
Cottonwood Islands FAS (previously Yellowstone Islands FAS)
The commission will hear the following proposals:
Avista Recreational Access Agreements
Stimson Recreational Access Agreements
TNC Recreational Access Agreements
Repeal of Administrative Rule 12.9.102 Black Bear Policy to Comply with Statute
Administrative Rule Identifying States with Chronic Wasting Disease and Defining Lawful Urine Scents
2021 Lion Quotas
CWD Annual Workplan
Elk Management Guiding Principles
The commission will look at endorsing:
2021 CSKT Waterfowl and Upland Game Bird Regulations
Madison River Rec Committee Update
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under the “About FWP” menu, click on “Fish & Wildlife Commission.”
FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.