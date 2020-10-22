Chronic Wasting Disease is a 100 percent fatal disease that infects deer, elk, and moose. There is no known cure for this disease, which was first found in Montana in 2017. Meanwhile, another big game season has begun with the opener on Saturday, Oct. 24. Here are five things to know about CWD this year.
1. CWD is not known to infect humans, but it is strongly recommended that people not eat meat from infected animals and to have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist. If you shoot an animal that looks diseased or sick, report it immediately to your local Fish, Wildlife Parks office, and avoid handling it.
2. Montana does not allow the transportation of hunter-harvested deer, elk, and moose from CWD-infected states. Prohibited states in the region include North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, parts of Canada, as well as many other states, which are listed online at fwp.mt.gov. Hunters may bring home meat from such states that is boned, cut and wrapped, or quarters or other portions of meat that have no part of the head or spinal column attached. Hides with no head attached, antlers with no meat or tissue are also allowed, along with whole body mounts prepared by a taxidermist.
3. Scientists believe CWD spreads between animals through body fluids like feces, saliva, blood, urine, either by direct contact or indirectly by contamination of soil, food or water. The CWD prions can remain in the environment for a long time, so other animals can contract the disease even after an infected deer or elk has long since died. Feeding wildlife such as deer is illegal. It can congregate animals and lead to rapid spread of diseases. Scents and lures using cervid-derived glandular scents have also been prohibited to prevent the spread of CWD.
4. CWD has been found in Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Daniels, Gallatin, Hill, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Phillis, Powder River, Prairie, Rosebud, Sheridan, Treasure, Valley, and Yellowstone counties. Montana FWP has begun to liberalize harvests in these areas, with the goal of reducing herd densities and mule deer buck densities. The latter are more likely to be CWD positive than does.
5. To manage CWD, Montana is conducting more surveillance in northwest, southwest, and eastern Montana. Hunters in these areas who harvest a deer are being asked to voluntarily submit animals for sampling, to help gather additional data. This will help inform management strategies for affected hunting districts. Hunters are also asked to dispose of carcass waste in landfill, to help prevent spread of the disease.
Find more online at https://bit.ly/2Ht82B2.