The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District announces that all Fort Peck area campgrounds and the Interpretive Center are open for the 2021 season.
The Downstream Campground will remain open through Sept. 30. Reservations for individual campsites can be made up to six months in advance of the date of arrival. The West End Tent and Trailer Campground will remain open until Sept. 6. Reservations at West End Tent and Trailer are same-day-reservations only and cannot be made in advance of the stay. Kiwanis picnic day use shelters and West End group camping and day use shelters are available to rent.
Reservations for both campgrounds and shelters can be made through www.recreation.gov or by phone at (877) 444-6777. On the web, search for Fort Peck Downstream or Fort Peck West End Tent and Trailer. You can also download the recreation.gov app.
USACE recreation areas do allow extended adventures, up to 14 days camping in a 30-day period. Campers/tents must be occupied daily.
The Fort Peck Interpretive Center’s regularly scheduled hours will continue through September 6. During this period, the Center is open Friday through Monday each week, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Due to continued COVID restrictions, Powerhouse tours are not available. Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines at all USACE recreation projects.
To help keep you and your family safe when recreating at Fort Peck Lake, bring your own hand sanitizer for use before and after using playgrounds, latrines, picnic tables and other outdoor facilities. Use designated metal campfire rings and ensure fires are cold before leaving. And please, remember to wear a lifejacket when on or near the water.
Please remain flexible as conditions may change based on local, state, or federal health and safety guidelines. For more information, call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Peck Project Natural Resources staff at (406) 526-3411 or the Fort Peck Interpretive Center at (406) 526-3493.