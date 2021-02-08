Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is continuing to offer free online courses for youth and adults interested in hunter and bowhunter education.
. In response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings, FWP moved to all online courses for hunter and bowhunter education certification in May of 2020. These free, online-only courses will continue to be available to students age 12 (by Jan. 16, 2022) and older until we can resume in-person classes.
The online courses include text, videos, and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.
Although FWP is not requiring a field day associated with the online courses, students are encouraged to attend a field course when they become available, or if they desire, to take a traditional classroom course when they resume.
“We value our hands-on classroom courses and field days all done with the dedication of our excellent volunteer instructors,” said Wayde Cooperider, outdoor skills and safety supervisor for FWP. “We believe that becoming a safe and ethical hunter requires not only knowledge, but also safe and ethical handling of firearms and archery equipment.”
In the absence of a requirement for a field course for the online courses, Cooperider encourages parents or hunting mentors to work and practice safe firearm and archery equipment handling skills with new hunters and bowhunters. FWP has also added a virtual field course component to the online curriculum for Hunter Education students.
To take the online hunter education course, students can register at https://www.hunter-ed.com/montana/. For bowhunter education, please go to https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/montana/.
At this time, students ages 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2022) will not have an option for an online course. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year and/or take a traditional course when they resume. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/apprentice-hunter
Please call your local FWP office or 406-444-9947 for more information.