Jared Krebs was recently hired as the new Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks eastern district fisheries management biologist in Glasgow.
Jared Krebs with smallmouth bassKrebs, originally from Minnesota, holds both a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in fisheries from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Krebs will be responsible in managing the eastern half of the region’s fisheries, which includes the lower Missouri and Milk rivers. In addition, he will oversee pond management in Valley, Roosevelt, Daniels, Sheridan, McCone and Sheridan counties. This is a new position recognizing the important aquatic resources of this area.
Prior to being hired with FWP, Krebs worked for a private fisheries research company in Yellowstone National Park and at Lake Michigan in 2017 and 2018. His graduate research project the last two years involved determining preferred muskie spawning habitat and reproduction viability in Green Bay.
“I’m humbled and excited to begin working for FWP,” said Krebs. “With my background in fisheries research, I hope to continue to develop, expand and improve the various fishery opportunities in the eastern half of the region.”
Although Krebs hails from the Midwest, over the last several years he has spent plenty of time in central and eastern Montana hunting, fishing and exploring, and he is eager to learn all the recreational opportunities that the area provides. “I’m really happy to be living in northeastern Montana,” said Krebs. “There are so many great fishing and hunting opportunities here, and I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for the outdoors with the local communities.”
To contact Krebs, you can email jared.krebs@mt.gov or contact him at this office in Glasgow at 406-228-3707.