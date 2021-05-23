Volunteer applicants are needed to serve two-year terms on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Region 7 Citizens Advisory Council. The purpose of the southeastern Montana-based CAC is to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies; to help identify areas in which the department can be more effective; to help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts; and to offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and constituencies.
The CAC, which in this area is comprised of 10-12 members, will act as ambassadors to various interest groups and establish a conduit for two-way communication between the public and FWP. CAC members are expected to bring input from their constituents and take information back to disseminate; this two-way communication is key to a CAC member's participation.
FWP staff are seeking people with multi-faceted enthusiasm for the outdoors to rely on for advice and perspectives regarding a wide range of sportsmen, fisheries, wildlife, parks, enforcement, recreational and educational issues. The CAC is comprised of members who are based in communities throughout southeastern Montana, and who have various outdoor interests including hunting, fishing, recreation, access and conservation. Current Region 7 CAC members include sportsmen, local government officials, former legislators, land assessors, Hunter/Bowhunter Education volunteer instructors, tourism advocates, Block Management cooperators and members of other citizen working groups.
This committee meets approximately two to three times per year, typically in Miles City at the FWP regional headquarters. Meals and travel expenses are provided. Meetings generally feature a staff update on FWP’s current projects and topics, along with a roundtable of committee members’ input. Once a year, a short field trip is planned to a site within FWP’s Region 7 to observe habitat projects or tour facilities.
Among the topics that have been discussed with the CAC are chronic wasting disease, aquatic invasive species, budgets, legislation, parks, fisheries, wildlife management and research and public access.
FWP welcomes applications from anyone with an interest in natural resource issues and outdoor recreation. No special expertise is required. Applicants must live within FWP Region 7, which includes the counties of Custer, Treasure, Rosebud, Garfield, Prairie, Dawson, Wibaux, Fallon, Carter, Powder River and the southern portion of Richland County.
To apply, please contact Marla Prell at 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov for an application and return it to the same address. Applications also may be picked up at the Miles City FWP regional headquarters and returned. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 11.