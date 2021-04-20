I can say with some amount of certainty that Spring is on it’s way. Even if the weather is not wanting to cooperate. Which means that gardening season is not far away.
Speaking of gardening, a few years ago at a County-wide conference there were some citizens in attendance who wanted to have a place to grow vegetables for those who lived in apartments/campers/or houses with no backyard to do so. These citizens decided that a Community Garden would be the best possible solution to address this situation.
The County Commissioners happened to be at the conference as well and decided that, of all of the issues that were raised at the conference, the Community Garden idea was one that could be fairly easily addressed. So with a generous donation of some land from the Eastern Agricultural Research Center and a generous donation of funds from the Commissioners, the Community Garden was born.
2021 marks the eighth year that beds located at the Community Garden will be available to local citizens. There are currently 24, four foot by eight foot raised bed gardens available for rent on an annual basis for $20 per bed.
The community garden is located here at the Extension/Eastern Ag Research facility which is just North of town across from the USDA ARS labs. The 24 beds are in an enclosed area that contains a shed with minimal tools and equipment and a hydrant for watering platns.
Previously, there was a policy that renters could reserve only one bed until May 1 and then, if additional beds were open he or she could reserve another. This will not be the case again this year. If you would like more than one bed you can reserve as many as you would like until they are all full. All beds must be planted by June 1 and it is the responsibility of the person renting the bed space to maintain it. The intent of the project is for the production of annual vegetable crops and, as such, that is what is
encouraged. While it is perfectly acceptable to plant perennial crops and flowers in the beds, it is discouraged because the beds are cleaned out at the end of each growing season.
There is a form that must be filled out and payment needs to be made at the time the reservation is made. Some beds have already been reserved by renters from last season but the remaining beds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information and to reserve a garden plot, contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.