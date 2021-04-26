The public is reminded of the temporary closure of Reclamation lands on and adjacent to Joe’s Island on the south side of the Yellowstone River in Dawson County, 15 miles north of Glendive, Montana. Lands impacted by this closure are located in Sections 35 and 36, Township 18 North; and Sections 1 and 2, Township 17 North all in Range 56 East. This includes approximately 1,335 acres of land consisting of Joe’s Island and 118 acres facilitating an adjacent staging area. This closure prevents public access via vehicle through Reclamation lands to the south bank of the Yellowstone River at and just downstream of Intake Diversion Dam.
This temporary closure accommodates the construction of the Lower Yellowstone Fish Passage Project and is important to ensure public safety during the construction period. This is a joint project between Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a replacement diversion structure in the Yellowstone River and an 11,150-foot-long bypass channel that will provide fish passage for the endangered pallid sturgeon and other native species. The closure is expected to remain in place until at least September 30, 2022.
Access to Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Park’s Intake Fishing Access Site and campground on the north side of the Yellowstone River will not be impacted by this closure. County Road 303 on the south side of the Yellowstone River will also not be impacted.
For further questions please contact Brittany Jones with the Bureau of Reclamation at (406) 247-7611.