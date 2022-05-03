Paddle fishing town has popped up overnight at the Confluence, and the anglers were eager for the first catch and keep day of the season, which will be Tuesday.
Jeff Englet said he’s been coming to the Confluence for North Dakota’s paddle fishing season the last 12 years. He’s caught a fish every year but one.
His odds of catching a keeper are good this year, with water levels far lower than normal at the Confluence. Lower water level tends to favor anglers.
In fact, this year’s water levels are so low, the boat ramp at the confluence is not usable. A large dirt sandbar juts out across a small strip of water at the boat ramp, blocking entry by the normal method. Some were still getting boats in the water, carrying them across that landbar over wooden planks.
Englet, who is from Wyoming, came to the confluence with a group of 14 other people who annually join him for the adventure. They were excited to see so many catch and release anglers pulling in fish on Sunday — but not interested in giving it a try until Catch and Keep day on Tuesday.
“I’m not gonna work myself out on catch-release days,” he said.
After doing all that work casting, he wants something he can take home and eat. He likes to smoke paddlefish on the grill with barbecue sauce. They’re also good fried.
Not everyone, however, feels the same way about keeping what they catch. Some prefer to throw theirs back. That way they can catch another, and then another, and just one more.
Among these anglers was Michael Braun, who caught what he thought was a 50-pounder. Twenty minutes later, he had yet another on the line, pulling the rod tip down so far it seemed like it could break.
“That one was really enjoyable,” he said. “If you’re catching an 80-some pounder, that feels like it’s gonna pull you in. Like you got jaws on the line.”
The last time he caught a paddlefish was 20-some years ago, he said. He flew in from Des Moines to spend the weekend fishing with his brother.
“If anyone likes fishing a little bit, I would say they definitely should try this,” he said. “It’s an experience like no other. There’s no other kind of fish like this that you can just go and snag.”
If you go
Paddlefishing in North Dakota opened May 1 on the Yellowstone River in North Dakota and the Missouri River west of U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border, excluding the portion from the pipeline crossing (river mile 1,577) downstream tot he upper end of the Lewis and Clark WMA (river mile 1,565.)
Paddlefishing is legal from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST during each day of the snagging season, through May 21. If the harvest quota is reached prior to May 21, the season may close early. In that case, anglers will still be able to snag for paddlefish for one week after, but must release what they catch.
Anglers must have both a fishing license and a paddle fishing tag, which is available for purchase from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bismarck, Dickinson, and Williston offices Monday through Friday. They can be purchased online as well, but those are mailed and will take longer to arrive.
Only one tag per person is allowed, and it is non-transferable.
Detailed regulations are online at https://tinyurl.com/mpd8szrr.
In Montana, paddle fishing kicked off May 1 on the Upper Missouri River section from Fort Benton downstream to Fort Peck Dam. Anglers need a White Harvest Tag to participate in keeping a paddlefish from that section of the river. Those were issued through a lottery system and mailed to successful applicants.
Unsuccessful applicants may receive a snag-and-release only license for that section of river, or purchase a snag and release, if they weren’t part of the lottery.
The season on the Yellowstone River opens May 15, and then on July 1, archery season opens for paddlefish in the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts below Fort Peck Dam.
Anglers may select one area to fish for paddlefish in Montana.
All harvested paddlefish must be immediately tagged and reported within 48 hours. Reporting options include onsite, where the fish was harvested, on the phone hotline at 1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356, or online at fwp.mt.gov.
Montana’s fishing regulations are online at https://fwp.mt.gov/fish/regulations.