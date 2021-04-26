HELENA – The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will meet April 27 to discuss a proposal to enter a two-year, no-cost lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the operation and maintenance of Hell Creek State Park on Fort Peck Reservoir. The proposal includes the option of two one-year extensions.
Under this proposed action, FWP will work with the Little Shell Tribe during the upcoming lease term. The Tribe has expressed interest in managing the federally owned recreation site in the future.
“This path forward will ensure continued operations at the site for the anglers and visitors who value Hell Creek and the recreational opportunities found there,” said FWP director Hank Worsech.
An environmental assessment analyzing the proposal was released today. The public can comment on the EA by emailing board members at parksboard@mt.gov and at the public meeting. To view a draft of the environmental assessment and to provide public comment, please visit fwp.mt.gov and click on “News and Public Notices.”
The board meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person meeting. For information on participating in the hearing, visit the Parks and Recreation Board page on fwp.mt.gov. The main agenda item will be “Hell Creek State Park lease renewal with the Army Corps of Engineers.”
The 337-acre park on the south side of Fort Peck Lake is an important public recreational site. FWP has had a long relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the park, with a formal relationship dating back to at least the 1960s.
During the term of the previous lease, significant capital investments were made on the site, including staff housing units, a maintenance building, comfort station, electrification of the public campground, and significant investments in site infrastructure related to public safety (public water supply and wastewater disposal).