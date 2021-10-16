Potential hunting regulation changes for 2022 and 2023 are available online for the public to review. The proposed changes are coming now during the normal biennial season setting year to help make Montana’s hunting regulations simpler and easier to understand.
Over the last several weeks, FWP biologists have worked on these potential changes with a sharp focus on the science behind the regulations. The potential changes focus primarily on deer and elk regulations; however, some regions have included regulations for other species as well. The potential changes include a reduction in the number of hunting districts and the simplification of license structures.
Public comment runs through Oct. 20.
FWP biologists and other staff will sort through the feedback they collect and develop proposals for all game species for the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting on Dec. 14. Following this meeting, a second 30-day public comment opportunity will begin on the commission-approved proposals for all hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This public comment period will also include regional FWP Citizen Advisory Council meetings.
The commission will adopt final hunting regulations at their meeting in early February.
If you have any questions, please contact your local FWP office.