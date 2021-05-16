May 14 th is a monumental day in conservation. On this date in 1984, four elk hunters in northwest Montana officially founded the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage.
“Our founders and their families had a vision and sacrificed much to establish this conservation movement that has made and continues to make tremendous positive impacts on elk, wildlife habitat, hunting and conservation,” said Mark Baker, RMEF Board of Directors’ chair.
“While we pause for a moment to recognize past accomplishments and honor those who got us to where we are today, we look to the horizon to further our mission by continuing to evolve and improve as an organization,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO. “And we invite all to join us.”
RMEF Lifetime Conservation Accomplishments:
- Protected or enhanced more than 8.1 million acres of habitat
- Opened or improved access to more than 1.3 million acres of land
- 13,000 conservation & hunting heritage outreach projects
- Helped successfully restore elk to their historic range in Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Ontario, Canada
- More than 231,000 members & 500+ chapters
- A volunteer force of 11,000 that raises funding placed back on the ground
- Generated millions for wildlife research
- Helped North American elk population grow from 550,000 in 1984 to more than one million today
Founded 37 years ago, fueled by hunters and a membership of more than 231,000
strong, RMEF has conserved more than 8.1 million acres for elk and other wildlife.
RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-
based resource management, and ensure the future of America’s hunting heritage.
Discover why “Hunting Is Conservation™” at rmef.org or 800-CALL ELK.