Representative Matt Rosendale has introduced the Direct Primary Care Accessibility Act, a bill that would protect the ability of Americans to purchase health care from their doctors without going through an insurance company first.
Direct primary care plans allow consumers to pay a monthly fee to doctors in order to access a broad variety of health services in the event that they become sick. It is viewed as a method to enhance access to preventive care by smoothing out the costs of going to a physician or getting basic medical treatments.
Rosendale championed direct primary care as a tool for reducing rising health care costs while he served in the state legislature, and again as state auditor, paving the way for the recent passage of Senate Bill #101, which was signed into law by Governor Gianforte.
“We’ve all heard that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Representative Rosendale said. “If the law can help people get to the doctor more quickly and cheaply with direct access to primary care physicians, then we have a good chance of seeing healthier Americans. It’s an approach that’s just gone into law in our state that I think will work nationwide.”