The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) will meet Aug. 30 and 31. The STAC advises FWP on trail-related concerns and needs across Montana, including funding, use and the promotion of recreational trails across land ownership.

The group will meet in person, with a virtual option, in the Montana Room at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) building in Helena. The meeting will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and from 8:30 to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31.



