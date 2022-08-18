The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) will meet Aug. 30 and 31. The STAC advises FWP on trail-related concerns and needs across Montana, including funding, use and the promotion of recreational trails across land ownership.
The group will meet in person, with a virtual option, in the Montana Room at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) building in Helena. The meeting will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and from 8:30 to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
On the first day of the meeting, the committee will hear a programmatic overview of the trail grant programs, go over a breakdown of the eligibility requirements for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) and Trail Stewardship Program (TSP) and learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the STAC across both programs. The second day will focus on the updated TSP application and scoring criteria, as well as the STAC’s annual role of application review and scoring.
The Montana DNRC building is at 1539 11th Ave. in Helena. The meeting is open to public and public comment will be taken before lunch and at the end of the agenda. The meeting will also be streamed live via Zoom on the State Trails Advisory Committee webpage.