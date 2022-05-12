A group of 27 U.S. Senators, including Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and John Hoeven (R-ND), have penned a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams urging her not to restrict the use of lead ammo and tackle on U.S. public lands.
In November 2021, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) filed a lawsuit over the 2020 expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on 2.2 million acres of refuge land. The CBD claims that hunting on refuges threatens endangered species due to hunters trampling critical habitat, through lead poisoning from spent ammunition and because grizzly bears are mistakenly shot by hunters believing them to be black bears or in self-defense.
As part of a potential settlement agreement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering a ban on both lead ammo and fishing tackle on public lands. The ban would affect more than 100 public lands areas nationwide.
The letter cites a number of reasons the ban should not be implemented. “Policies or actions that reduce or limit sportsmen activities necessarily implicate wildlife conservation programs by affecting state agencies’ revenue,” wrote the senators. “Such policies or actions also handcuff wildlife managers by removing a critical conservation tool while needlessly alienating one of our original conservationists, sportsmen. Phasing-out lead ammo and tackle on wildlife refuges would disproportionately affect lower-income households and those that depend on hunting and fishing for their subsistence as lead alternatives are often more expensive. The impact of such a policy would be devastating to the sportsmen heritage in our states.”
A number of outdoors and sporting groups have also addressed the potential ban. The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation stated the proposed policy is not based on facts or science. “To this date, there has been no documented evidence that sportsmen’s use of lead has had significant deleterious impacts on wildlife at the population level in the United States, despite the ongoing use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle since Europeans arrived in North America.”
U.S. Fish and Wildlife banned lead ammo for migratory waterfowl such as ducks, geese, swans and coot in 1991.
Currently, California has a ban on lead ammo and a large number of other states have partial bans. States that have banned lead sinkers for fishing include New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and Washington. There is also a ban on lead sinkers in Yellowstone National Park.
In addition to Daines and Hoeven, the letter is signed by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (W. Va.), John Boozman (Ark.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), John Kennedy (La.), James Lankford (Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Jim Risch (Idaho), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), John Thune (S.D.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Roger Wicker (Miss.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Jim Inhofe (Okla.), John Barrasso (Wyo.), Pat Toomey (PA), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).