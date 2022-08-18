Purchase Access

The upland game bird season is less than one month away, and hunters will soon be able to refer to the Projects Access Guide, published annually by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program (UGBEP).

Beginning Aug. 15, hunters can view and download the new guide and maps online. Click UGBEP Projects Access Guide.



