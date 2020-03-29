In accordance with guidelines for social distancing related to COVID-19 and to protect the public as well as staff, Montana’s Fish, Wildlife & Park strongly encourages hunters and anglers to make licensing purchases online at fwp.mt.gov.
For those who need assistance with their purchase, call the FWP licensing center at 406-444-2950 or your regional or area office; or phone the FWP headquarters (Helena) at 406-444-2535.
FWP regional and headquarters offices remain open, but visitors will be required to follow protocols to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19. No cash will be accepted, only checks and credit or debit cards.
The April 1 deadline for deer and elk, the May 1 deadline for moose, sheep, goat and bison, and the June 1 deadline for Elk B, Deer B, and antelope will remain in effect, and are set in statute.
For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19.