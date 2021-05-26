Re-employment of displaced workers is critical to continuing Montana’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession. However, the ability of workers to return to work may be affected by the duration of their unemployment. During an unemployment spell, workers often experience loss of skills (human capital depreciation) and loss of social connections (social capital depreciation), which results in increased difficulty finding work. Employers may also discriminate against hiring the long-term unemployed because a longer unemployment spell signals that the worker is less employable. Further, as workers experience material hardship week-after-week, they can face additional barriers to finding employment, such as stress and difficulty paying bills. These difficulties compound over time, making it harder for workers to regain employment. This article discusses economic research on the long-term unemployed and looks at the long-term unemployed across Montana.
What is Long-Term Unemployment?The BLS defines longterm unemployment as unemployment of at least half a year, or 27 weeks.
Most individuals who experience unemployment are re-employed in fewer than 27 weeks (short-term unemployed), even during recessions. However, the share of the unemployed who remained without a job long-term increased after the 2009 recession.1 The long-term unemployed started making up a larger share of total unemployment after the 2009 recession, jumping from below 20% to 45% nationally as seen in Figure 1. Longterm unemployment remained high well into the recovery, persistently making up more than 30% of unemployment five years after the recession trough. During the COVID-19 recession, long-term unemployment has spiked again, reaching 43% and garnering concern about workers’ ability to return to work.
Consequences of Long-term UnemploymentLong-term unemployment can negatively impact workers and families in various ways. During the 2009 recession, family incomes decreased by 40% or more for half of workers who were longterm unemployed. Loss in employment leads to other material hardships, such as missing rent and mortgage payments and foregoing dental and medical visits due to expenses. The long-term unemployed fill the gap in income by spending savings and borrowing money from friends and family, which has additional costs. In addition to the costs incurred by workers and their families, long-term unemployment can also have economic costs if it leads to permanent detachment from the labor force. During the 2009 recession, about a third of the long-term unemployed stopped looking for work after being unemployed for 21 months. Fewer workers available for hire means that businesses may not be able to expand operations when positive economic conditions return.
The COVID-19 recession may be different due to the unprecedented action taken by Congress. The CARES act bolstered unemployment insurance benefits and provided economic impact payments, thus mitigating financial hardship for unemployed workers who receive benefits (compared to those who applied for but did not receive benefits). Despite the pandemic-related recession, Montana’s per capita personal income increased from $49,600 in 2019 to $59,000 in 2020, mostly due to government payments. These factors likely decreased the impact of long-term unemployment on workers.
On the other hand, higher UI benefits and concerns about the virus may have also disincentivized the return to work, prolonging unemployment spells. For Montana, the $600 increase in unemployment benefits from April 2020 to July 2020 meant workers were getting 151% of previous weekly wages replaced. More recently, unemployment benefits comprised 85% of previous wage amount in March 2021, still higher than the 48% of wages replaced in February before the pandemic. One study found that changes to UI policies through the CARES act raised unemployment by 3.7 percentage points on average from April 2020 to December 2020 but also reduced cumulative death by 4.7% over the period.
As the economy recovers and more of the population gets vaccinated, it is important to balance benefits of reducing financial hardship for workers and the potential work disincentives of increased unemployment benefits.
Long-Term Unemployed Are Less Likely to Get a CallbackStudying the impact of unemployment duration on reemployment is difficult because the long-term unemployed likely differ in unobservable ways that affect their unemployment duration, such as job search skills and productivity. One study attempted to tease apart the effect of unemployment duration on employer’s likelihood to callback by sending out resumes with varied durations of unemployment and tracking the callback rate. The study found that the likelihood of getting a callback decreases rapidly in the first eight months. Workers who have been out of work for longer than eight months were almost half as likely to receive a callback. However, unemployment duration had less of an effect on callbacks when unemployment was high.
Montana’s Long-Term UI ClaimantsUnemployment claims data provides information on workers who are unemployed and underemployed, meaning they work part-time at a low enough wage that they can still collect partial UI benefits. The number of long-term claimants reached approximately 21,900 claimants in October, which was roughly 46% of total claimants during the month. Of the 105,700 claimants who filed a claim during the peak unemployment month of April, 21% remained long-term claimants in October. The Extended Benefits program triggered off in mid-November, which resulted in fewer longterm claimants in November and December. As of March 2021, the number of long-term claimants remained high at 21,600 claimants, or 55% of all claimants. Thirty-six percent of long-term claimants
ConclusionWith over 370,000 Montanans fully vaccinated, Montana is getting closer to a return to normal. As Montanans go back to work, it’s important to recognize that the long-term unemployed often face additional barriers to finding employment. Increased unemployment benefits likely dampened the impact of financial hardships for these workers. Montana job service offices stand ready to help all individuals seeking work with resume assistance, and career and training resources. Visit wsd.dli.mt.gov or call your local Job Service Montana office for more information.