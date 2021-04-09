- 15-oz. can pumpkin puree
- 8 oz. Cool Whip, thawed
- 1.5 oz. vanilla instant pudding mix (sugar-free, if you prefer)
- 1/2 to 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (optional, to taste)
- Apple slices or graham crackers (for dipping)
Cream together all ingredients with an electric mixer until well combined and fluffy. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Serve with apple slices or graham crackers.
Makes five cups. Each 1/2 cup of dip has 80 calories, 2.5 grams (g) fat, 0 g protein, 15 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 30 milligrams sodium.